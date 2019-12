KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Pelajaran Majlis Amanah Rakyat (YPM) has allocated RM3.2 million for the Back to School 2020 programme @ KPLB for next year’s school session.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the initiative would provide assistance to 43,250 students from low-income families, especially those from rural schools to prepare them for the fresh term.

“The programme aims to alleviate the burden of parents as they make preparations for their school-going children.

“I believe this effort will encourage students to strive for personal and academic excellence,” she told reporters after launching the YPM’s Back to School 2020 @# KPLB programme for the Titiwangsa Parliament constituency, here today.

According to Rina, contributions to the programme would be distributed in stages before the school session starts in January next year.

Eligible recipients would receive vouchers for exercise books and basic school items based on a specified value in bookstores or school cooperatives.

In today’s programme, Rina said 1,000 students from 28 schools in the constituency received school aid contributed by YPM and the Rotary Malaysia Foundation, worth RM60,000 in total. - Bernama