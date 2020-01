RESORTS World Genting is gearing up to welcome the year of the Metal Rat and the beginning of the 12-year zodiac cycle in a grand Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration with spectacular shows, from fireworks to star-studded concerts, beginning on the eve of CNY to Feb 2.

For the second year, Resorts World is using the tagline “CNY in the Sky” following the success of the previous celebration in 2019, where the resort recorded 150,000 tourists arrivals in one day for the celebrations.

“Last year, we have recorded the highest ever arrivals at Genting Highlands, 150,000 visitors on one day,” said Resorts World’s executive vice-president Leisure and Hospitality, Datuk Edward Holloway, in a press conference to unveil the CNY programmes for 2020 at Genting Grand Hotel on Jan 13.

He said the resort hopes to exceed the number of arrivals last year with a target of 160,000 for the festivities this year.

“In celebration of the new year, we have prepared 10 days of extensive entertainment activities to welcome the Year of the Rat with a huge firecrackers display, spectacular stage performances to delicious goodies and technical marvels. Our hope is that our guests will start their new year and their new cycle with an abundance of joy, happiness and prosperity,” said Holloway.

Key events of the festive period will be held at - the Arena of Stars, KimHua Atrium, SkyAtrium-SkySymphony, Metro Park and Metro City. The celebration starts on Jan 24 on the eve of CNY from 10pm to 1am.

Metro Park and Metro City

On CNY Eve, tourists can meet “Choy San Yeh” (God of Fortune), watch an LED Dragon dance, dragon parade and CNY countdown with fireworks (if the weather permits), a laser show and firecrackers at Star Lake.

The CNY parades will be held at 12.30pm, 3.30pm and 6.30pm while firecrackers will be lighted daily at the Gazebo at 7.30pm, until Feb 2.

Music lovers won’t want to miss the Regal Orchestra, where 12 zodiac animals will make a special appearance with the God of Fortune. There will also be a ice-skating rink and screening of CNY movies starring Jack Lim: Amazing Spring, Huat the Fish and Ah Beng: Mission Impossible, which will be screened on rotation at 3pm, 5pm and 10.30pm daily at Star Lake.

To indulge in food, plenty of food trucks will be available. There is also the Prosperity Beverage Kiosk, Gong Xi Cookies Kiosk, Fortune Tong Sui Kiosk and many more.

Arena of Stars

A grand Chinese New Year Prosperity Show will entertain tourists. Also don’t miss out on the World Lion Dance Champions, Lion Dance Stunt Show by Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association at 12noon, 8pm, 3pm and 6pm from Jan 25 to Feb 2. The God of Fortune will be distributing Ang Pau packets after the show.

Chinese New Year Eve Show Off Show

This show makes a great after dinner entertainment where concert goers will get to ring in the Year of the Rat with a countdown session on Jan 24 with performances of 80’s and 90’s popular favourites by Juztin Lan and Yoke Chen, Radio DJ Jack Lim, star of MY FM Mei Yan, singer Jieyang Tha and Jack Yap.

There will also be a world-class magic show by illusionist Kenneth Wong and a one-of-a-kind dance performance from Oriental Jutsu. Tickets are priced at RM596, RM296 and RM166.

Heroes Adventure Train Ride

Enjoy a fun ride at the Heroes Adventure Train Ride at Madras Lane (located next to the Void at SkyTropolis) from Feb 24 onwards, beginning at 12noon, which will take passengers to the Light Tunnel, Jungle Jam, Candyland and Spookadilly. Just spend RM30 anywhere in the resort and show the receipt to claim the free ride.

SkyTropolis Indoor Theme Park Packages

Children can have a thrilling time at SkyTropolis with the right packages available at RM100, RM160 and RM117. Combo A comes with tickets to Skytropolis, one XD Theatre Game, Semikome and one experience at Adventureland for RM100 while other packages include The Void or SkyVR experiences.

SkySymphony

Watch a captivating transformation of a kinetic winch ball at Time Square at SkyAvenue, from Jan 9. The stage is four floors high, with a 360-degree wraparound screen while on the top of the 1001 kinetic winch ball, is the largest kinetic winch ball system which transforms into colours and create shapes. The background screen shows the tale of the Zodiac Great Race with the Jade Emperor and 12 Zodiac animals.

KimHua Atrium

The 12 Zodiac animals and the God of Fortune will make special appearances at the KimHua Atrium which has been decorated with plum blossoms and orange trees, at 11am and 4.30pm daily. The Genting Highland Heroes, dressed in red and gold will make their appearances at 1pm, 2pm, 4pm and 5pm, daily, until Feb 2.

CNY Bazaar

If you wish to sample traditional candies from the old days such as “Dragon Beard”, head to Hilltop Walkway to the “Spring Festival Village 2020” bazaar or go to Madras Lane for a special CNY Bazaar or Resorts World Genting kiosk for delicious goodies.

Genting Skyway and Awana Skyway has extended its operating hours from 7pm to 1am on CNY Eve. For more information, visit rwgenting.com or call +603 2718 1118.