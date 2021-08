BERJAYA SOMPO Insurance Berhad (Berjaya Sompo) has launched SOMPO MotorSafe, an innovative usage-based telematics motor insurance coverage suitable for low mileage drivers with the flexibility of paying according to their mileage driven. It has three different mileage plans to suit the usage of each vehicle at an affordable premium, namely: up to 5,000km, up to 10,000km and up to 15,000km. Customers can choose from three available mileage plans with a top-up to the next available plan or full-mileage plan if they are about to exceed the chosen mileage.

Tan Sek Kee, Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Sompo, said, “At Berjaya Sompo, we seek to provide the best value for our customers’ insurance coverage. With SOMPO Motorsafe, we have designed a policy that allows customers to choose a coverage according to their mileage needs at the discounted premium rates while still enjoying comprehensive protection. By using telematics technology, we are able to safeguard our customers’ driving journeys without them having to face any financial difficulties.”

SOMPO MotorSafe is poised to make a difference in the current Covid-19 pandemic by helping Malaysians save on financial obligations as there is less driving due to the movement control orders.

Each telematics SOMPO MotorSafe Policy comes with a Bluetooth-enabled, battery-powered SOMPO Tag paired with the SOMPO MotorSafe app which tracks the vehicle’s mileage use as well as provide safety assistance. If the car breaks down or during an emergency, the driver simply needs to hold down the button for two seconds, and the SOMPO helpline will call the driver to provide assistance, named bCall and eCall respectively. Additionally, the SOMPO Tag is equipped with an Automatic Driver Recognition system which can detect severe crashes via your smartphone. To instil good driving practice, the insured driver will also receive real-time friendly “beeping” alerts should he or she text and drive. The SOMPO MotorSafe app also has a feature to remind policyholders to top up their mileage plan.

SOMPO MotorSafe covers loss or damage to the vehicle due to accident, fire and theft, third-party injury, death, or property damage if travelled within the chosen mileage. Other benefits under the Policy include SOMPO 24-Hour Rakan Auto Assist, SOMPO Repair Warranty of 12 months, All Drivers Cover, and Special Perils Coverage.

According to Statista.com, Malaysia is ranked third in ASEAN with an annual production of over 500,000 units of automotive vehicles. Statistics also show that passenger cars are the most popular vehicles in Malaysia, with 353,000 units sold in 2019, with an average of two cars per household.

This shows that many Malaysians rely on private cars as the primary mode of transportation to perform daily activities from running errands, taking them to and from work, sending children to schools and many more. Affluent households and households with more family members usually have more than one car, and sometimes, even a weekend car. A household’s second car naturally clock in less mileage than the primary car.

Tan further added, “Our SOMPO MotorSafe Policy is suitable for households with more than two cars to maintain, low mileage drivers as well as weekend car owners.”