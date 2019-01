TO celebrate this upcoming season of blooming fortune amidst heartwarming family reunions, Bata Malaysia is pleased to present its exquisite collection of festive footwear and accessories for the entire family.

This year, Bata’s Ladies’ Collection draws its inspiration from delicate femininity and traditional detailing and includes contemporary touches throughout its collection. For those keen on sporting an elusive oriental vibe this season, there is the array of matching floral motif slip-ons and handbags to pick from.

Those who wish to channel a casual but trendy vibe, can opt to take their pick from the extensive range of sneakers that will elevate even the most traditional styles for the New Year. There is also the variety of trendy Marie Claire and Prive handbags to choose from that are bound to complement your festive get-ups.

As for the men, Bata opted for a more subtle but timeless design across the range. Featuring neutral shades from tan, caramel and jet-black, these shoes are an easy match to almost all your festive wears – even for the most scarlet outfit.

Aside from that, those looking to exhibit some edgy minimalism this CNY will be happy to don the perforated loafers with dense contrast stitching. Easy to slip on and boasting extreme comfort, this pair will be ideal for those geared up for festive visits.

There are also a variety of options for the little ones this CNY at Bata. Featuring strong festive hues, your kids will be able to look and feel comfortably stylish this season!

In a bid to take the festive cheer a notch higher, Bata is giving away an alluring Marie Claire Charm Bracelet + RM28 voucher with a minimum spending of RM138 in a single receipt. There are four designs to choose from – collect them all!

Meanwhile, those that spend RM98 will be entitled to a RM28 voucher. This promotion is valid till Feb 6, 2019, while stocks last.

Visit Bata stores today to discover a CNY flair that suits family festivities, friendly gatherings and even the elevated everyday OOTD look and be ready to usher in the New Year in style!

For more information about the Bata Collection, or to stay updated on news and promotions from Bata, follow Bata Malaysia on Facebook (Bata Home), or on Instagram @batamalaysia.