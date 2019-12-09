Elevated shopping experience

Launched in partnership with MyTOWN Shopping Centre and Lumahgo New Retail Sdn Bhd, the country’s largest Taobao store dubbed Taobao Store by Lumahgo was launched by the Alibaba Group on Nov 29.

The 5,000 sq ft outlet is Malaysia’s most comprehensive Taobao store to date, offering a seamless and convenient mix of online and offline shopping experience using New Retail technologies. The closest expression of Alibaba's New Retail technologies at display in the country, Taobao Store by Lumahgo blurs the line between online and offline commerce.

Each step of the shopping process is presented through a combination of physical and digitised methods, integrating technologies such as digital payments and consumer insights to offer a smooth shopping experience via the Taobao app.

Merging both online and offline retail experience, shoppers at the Taobao store are able to purchase displayed products by scanning a QR code on the electronic price tag, picking up the items from the store or arranging for delivery, and then make the payment directly from the app. Selected items at the store can be picked up immediately, while the rest can be arranged for delivery across Malaysia.

“Our aim is to go beyond the latest products and offer more localised and upgraded services to serve our customers. Shoppers can enjoy a full package of pre and after sales services, design consultations and installations, and many such offerings that elevates their shopping experience,” said Lumahgo New Retail Sdn Bhd CEO Fabian Kong.

The Taobao Store by Lumahgo will offer more than 1000 products. It will feature locally popular items across top selling categories in Malaysia, such as mum-and-baby, electronics, beauty, home & living and smart home appliances.

This selection of products has been curated based on the preferences and purchasing decisions of local shoppers, as seen through the Taobao shopping app, and drawn from a variety of international and home-grown brands, including Lorenzo, KHIND, KitchenAid and Deep Furniture.

“Driven by digitalisation and the changing customer needs, the global retail industry has undergone profound changes in recent years. In line with the ever-changing dynamics, Taobao Store by Lumahgo’s presence at MyTOWN offers ground-breaking and personalized retail experiences to Malaysian shoppers and reaffirm MyTOWN’s continuous readiness as a vibrant retail hub amidst developments of market trends,” said MyTOWN Shopping Centre Centre Manager Azhan Che Mat.

“We hope this exciting addition to our roster of innovative tenants can entice more shoppers, and enhance their convenience and satisfaction”.

To celebrate its opening, Taobao Store by Lumahgo is offering in-store customers up to 50 per cent discount on selected popular items such as Xiaomi 65” TV and smart speaker Tmall Genie on a first come first serve basis.