Monash University introduces global mobility programme

Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad CEO, Joseph Gross (2nd L) ; Daniel Bernbeck, CEO, Malaysia-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC) (3rd L); Allianz Malaysia Berhad CEO, Zakri Khir (4th L); Tan Sri Rafiah Salim, Chairman, Allianz Malaysia Berhad (3rd R); Ambassador Nikolaus Graf Lambsdorff of the German Embassy, Malaysia (2nd R) with Guest-of-Honour Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad; Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Patron of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, with spouses and dignitaries at the concert.