One of the best

The third World Top Gourmet Awards 2019 and the first World Top Tourism Awards 2019 were held in Berjaya Times Square Hotel on Oct 16, which saw the hotel winning several awards among other top hotels in the country.

This award ceremony aimed to honour personalities and organizations in the tourism as well as food and beverage industries.

The awards won included Top City Hotel for the hotel’s primary location and guest services, Top Best Marketing Hotel for the creativity and accomplishments in the hotel marketing communications industry, and Top Outstanding Master Chef (Malaysia) for Master Chef Valmurugan Subramaniam.

“I’m very proud of my team. They portrayed high level of perfection in terms of service, marketing and culinary arts. This prestigious event is considered the grandeur of the hospitality award as it defines the best amongst the best in the hospitality industry,” said Berjaya Times Square Hotel General Manager Hugo Gerritsen.