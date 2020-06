Lady Luck smiled on two first-time contest winners who struck it big in Nestlé Professional’s recent contest aimed at rewarding consumers. The Nestlé Professional Bonanza Mega Contest ran for 10 weeks in the final quarter of 2019 and was open to legal residents of Malaysia aged 18 and above.

The winners were announced on www.dearnestle.com.my at the beginning of March 2020. First prize winners Muhammad Firdaus Haziq Bin Azmi from Selangor, Ho Fuk Khong from Sabah and Ling Wah Tai from Perak each won a Proton Saga Standard 1.3 (A) car.

They received their new vehicles in prize-giving ceremonies held separately in their home states in early March, before the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into effect. Representatives from Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad presented the prizes to the winners as well as Nestlé Professional hampers to the owners of the coffee shops where the winners obtained their entry coupons from.

The Nestlé Professional’s Bonanza Mega Contest that ran from Oct 18 to Dec 31 last year received more then 44,000 entries. The contest gave away 204 prizes worth a total of RM200,000 where a set of winners was selected for each of the three rounds held during the contest period.

The main prizes for each round were a Proton Saga Standard 1.3 (A) car for first place, a Yamaha RZF-R15 motorcycle for second place and a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for third place. The other rewards were RM1,000 shopping vouchers for fourth place, RM300 petrol cards for fifth place and RM100 cash for consolation prize winners.

Ho Fuk Khong from Kota Kinabalu recognises his first prize win as a stroke of good luck. The 53-year-old has regularly participated in various competitions over the years but has not won anything until now.

“This is my first Nestlé contest and I only sent in that one entry. I am very grateful to Nestlé for this win as I have been wanting to buy another car for a while but have not been able to afford it,” said the father of three who provides delivery services for a living.

For entrepreneur Muhammad Firdaus Haziq Bin Azmi from Rawang, it was beginner’s luck that landed him the new car.

“I couldn’t believe the good news when Nestlé first called. This is the first contest I have ever entered and although I sent in a few entries, I didn’t give it much thought,” said the 21-year-old.

Customers had to purchase a minimum of two cups of drinks or a plate of food to receive an entry coupon from participating dining outlets. These purchases had to include Nestlé Professional food and beverage items that were part of the promotion.

“We at Nestlé Professional believe in providing unique and enjoyable experiences for our customers and consumers. We constantly work with our local coffee shops to provide them with great-tasting and high quality products and services which in turn provides the best environment for people to come together at their outlets,” said Nestlé Professional Malaysia Business Executive Officer Yit Woon Lai.

“The Bonanza Mega Contest is a way for us to show customers our appreciation and reward them for their support while spreading some joy,” she added. “This contest also underscores Nestlé Malaysia’s commitment to to help build and drive the businesses of the numerous coffee shops in the country we work with.”