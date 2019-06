KUALA TERENGGANU: It is confirmed that Brazilian import player, Luis Gustavo Camilo will not be playing with Terengganu FC for the remainder of the Malaysian League matches this season.

This was after the second appeal by the Terengganu Football Association (TFA) through the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to the International Football Federation (FIFA) to obtain an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) was rejected.

TFA secretary general, Tengku Farouk Husin Tengku Abdul Jalil said that a 30 second registration delay after the Transfer Matching System (TMS) was closed was the reason the application was rejected.

“Both the teams succeeded in coming to an agreement on the transfer of Camilo on loan several minutes before the application was closed.

“But the TMS manager from FAM was not able to make an online application in the stipulated time,“ he said in a statement on the official Facebook of the Terengganu Football Club, today.

In addition, a manual application was also rejected by FIFA due to failure on his side to submit an important document and exceeding the permitted time.

In a follow up, Tengku Farouk said TFA would make a special application to the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to register a player with ITC in Malaysia to strengthen TFC’s machinery.

“The Turtle squad under acting chief coach, Nafusi Zain actually already have the candidate deemed fit to join TFC and, if permitted by MFL, we will continue.

“I also wish to apologise to all TFC supporters for failing to fulfil their aspiration to see Camilo in action,“ he said. — Bernama