OCM, UPSI discussing collaboration in sports education

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) is in discussion with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) for collaboration in sports education and training programmes.

OCM assistant secretary, and Education and Training Committee chairperson Moira Tan Siew See said for a start, OCM will engage with the Faculty of Sports Science and Coaching.

“It is to organise a Sports Administrators Course (SAC) session for final year students who are majoring in Sports Management in 2023 as part of our Olympic Movement initiatives in Perak.

“On behalf of the OCM and our President Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, we would also like to congratulate the UPSI for celebrating its 100th anniversary tomorrow,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Faculty of Sports Science and Coaching Dean Dr Jaffry Zakaria said the university is looking forward to collaborating further with the OCM in sports-related initiatives in the near future. - Bernama