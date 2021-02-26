Battle in style this weekend with Shirou and exclusive Project Cobra collection

Project Cobra is underway. Since the start of February, Survivors have been invited to unleash their inner beast with Free Fire’s latest event. Project Cobra has taken over Free Fire with a full in-game reskin, the introduction of Shirou, a special interface, and a host of in-game activities for Survivors to be rewarded with exclusive Project Cobra content.

Redeem Shirou when you log in this weekend on 27 February

There is good news for all Survivors: Shirou will be given to all players for free on February 27! All Survivors need to do is to log in to redeem their very own Shirou.

Find out more about Project Cobra and Shirou HERE