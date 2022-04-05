Break your fast with a Nyonya buffet at The RuMa’s ATAS restaurant

THIS holy month of Ramadhan, The RuMa Hotel and Residences is set to excite Malaysian taste buds by offering its iftar food promotion, Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya Buffet, as part of its festive food and beverage offering at its ATAS restaurant. Members of the media were recently given a taste of the cuisine at the 5-star luxury hotel located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. After being greeted by friendly staff dressed in Peranakan outfits, including colourful baju kebayas, we were introduced to the line-up of delicacies for us to try.

The table was laden with some all-time Malaysian favourites, including Ketam Cili, Kari Kepala Ikan, Daging Masak Cili Api, Asam Pedas Lidah, Ayam Pong Teh, Ikan Kapitan, Sotong Sambal, Roasted Whole Lamb Leg and many others. There was also Lemang Pulut Hitam, Ketupat Pulut Daun Palas, Ketupat Nasi Daun Kelapa, Serunding Ayam, Serunding Daging, Serunding Kelapa, Kuah Kacang and Oxtail Soup, as well as the ever ubiquitous Satay Ayam and Daging.

Chef Tyson Gee, who crafted the menu, pointed out how each dish was made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients, as part of his mission to promote authentic Malaysian flavours, by getting diners to appreciate local produce. “We are glad that our hotel guests love our food and want even more,” he said. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be a dessert counter which serves tasty delights such as Bubur Cha Cha, Pulut Tai-Tai, Onde-Onde Swiss Roll Cake, Pudding Santan Kacang Merah, Macaron Coconut Pandan and so much more.