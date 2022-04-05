Break your fast with a Nyonya buffet at The RuMa’s ATAS restaurant

THIS holy month of Ramadhan, The RuMa Hotel and Residences is set to excite Malaysian taste buds by offering its iftar food promotion, Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya Buffet, as part of its festive food and beverage offering at its ATAS restaurant.
Members of the media were recently given a taste of the cuisine at the 5-star luxury hotel located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. After being greeted by friendly staff dressed in Peranakan outfits, including colourful baju kebayas, we were introduced to the line-up of delicacies for us to try.
The table was laden with some all-time Malaysian favourites, including Ketam Cili, Kari Kepala Ikan, Daging Masak Cili Api, Asam Pedas Lidah, Ayam Pong Teh, Ikan Kapitan, Sotong Sambal, Roasted Whole Lamb Leg and many others.
There was also Lemang Pulut Hitam, Ketupat Pulut Daun Palas, Ketupat Nasi Daun Kelapa, Serunding Ayam, Serunding Daging, Serunding Kelapa, Kuah Kacang and Oxtail Soup, as well as the ever ubiquitous Satay Ayam and Daging.
Chef Tyson Gee, who crafted the menu, pointed out how each dish was made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients, as part of his mission to promote authentic Malaysian flavours, by getting diners to appreciate local produce.
“We are glad that our hotel guests love our food and want even more,” he said.
For those with a sweet tooth, there will be a dessert counter which serves tasty delights such as Bubur Cha Cha, Pulut Tai-Tai, Onde-Onde Swiss Roll Cake, Pudding Santan Kacang Merah, Macaron Coconut Pandan and so much more.
Besides the delcious traditional tastes of the Nyonya menu, guests will also be able to enjoy their meal while taking in the beautiful, contemporary design of ATAS, with elements that pay homage to Malaysia’s historical heritage. In addition, the restaurant windows offer a unique view of the city skyline.
Priced at RM218 nett per person, Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya Buffet can be purchased via www.theruma.com with the Early Bird Promotion at RM174.40 nett per pax from now to April 10.
In addition, all CIMB Bank Credit Card holders are eligible for a 30% discount for this promotion, while Maybank credit card holders and its American Express or charge cards users get 20% discount off the normal price. This special promotion is applicable only for dine-in.
Meanwhile, for others who wish to have it as take-away, Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya can be ordered in two options. The first option is suitable for two pax while the second option is meant for four pax. These promotions are priced at RM228 nett for the former and RM328 nett for the latter. For take-away orders, for every two boxes of orders made, there will be 10% discount from the purchase.
For more information, ATAS can be contacted via Whatsapp at 03-2778 0735 or via landline at 03-2778 0888 or email at atas@theruma.com.