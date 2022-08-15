Empowering the public against online harm

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has several guidelines to protect online users from falling victim to fraud and fake news

You need to be aware of what you can do to protect yourself online.

The Internet and social media help speed up the process of news and information delivery. It serves as the main medium for Malaysians to keep updated with the current situation and to strengthen relationships among family and friends. However, these platforms open up a wealth of opportunities for scammers to connect with consumers, creating immeasurable potential harm. To safeguard the public against online harm, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), a body under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM), has come up with several guidelines and initiatives to protect individuals from physical, emotional and financial harm as they use web-based products or services. Protection is also required from activity which is legal but harmful, such as cyberbullying and misinformation. How to keep yourself safe Over the years, it is clear that scammers and fraudsters look to target people of all backgrounds, ages and income levels across Malaysia. There is no single group of people who are more likely to become a victim of scam. Vigilance, self-awareness and knowledge are key to avoiding falling victim to scams that have been set up by malicious individuals. To effectively protect against the increasing threat of falling victim to online fraud, it is essential for consumers understand their methods, and how to address these criminal efforts. There are several ways that one can take to protect themselves from becoming a victim of scams and fraud: First, be alert to the fact that scams exist. When dealing with unsolicited communications from people or businesses, whether it’s over the phone, by mail, email, in person or on a social networking site, always consider the possibility that any ‘business proposal’ or a request for a payment or loan could be a scam. Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. Next, know who you’re dealing with. If you’ve only ever met someone online or are unsure of the legitimacy of a business, take time to do more research. Do a Google image search on photos or search the internet for others who may have had dealings with them or use the SemakMule Portal to check whether the bank account or phone number used in the communications was recently involved in a crime.

Scammers might even try to trick you by posing as someone you know, or hack into your existing contact list. For example, you might suddenly receive a message or email purporting to be from a friend, but which seems unusual or out of character for them. They might suddenly request money for their ‘business’ which they have never mentioned before, or claim to be in trouble and in need of money. Should that happen, you should immediately contact your mutual friends or family members to find out the real situation, or even call your friend directly to check that it was really them who sent the message. Do not open suspicious texts, pop-up windows or click on links or attachments in emails – delete them: If unsure, verify the identity of the contact through an independent source online or via directory search. Don’t use the contact details provided in the message sent to you. Avoid providing personal information by responding to an unsolicited request. Also, beware of any requests for your details or money. It is important to never send money or give credit card details, online account details or copies of personal documents to anyone you don’t know or trust. Never agree to transfer money or goods for someone else. Scammers often use unsuspecting victims to help them in their money laundering schemes, which is a criminal offence. What you can do Among the suggestions by MCMC: a. If you are convinced that the contact is legitimate, initiate your own communication with the financial institution’s official contact to find out. b. Official contact like hotline telephone numbers, emails and direct numbers can be found on your monthly statement you receive from your financial institution. The important thing is that you initiate the communication using verified information, not from the email or phone calls. c. Never provide your password over unsolicited and unverified communication channels. Your financial institution would never ask you to verify any information online. If your account is subjected to security problem, your financial institution will ask you to come over personally to rectify the problem d. Always review your account statement regularly to spot any unauthorised activities. Make sure you receive your monthly statement on time and review it to confirm your transactions. The earlier you identify a security breach, the higher are the chances for your financial institution to rectify and identify the breach, thus minimising financial loss.