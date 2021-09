LET’S face it: we all need a good holiday, especially after everything that has happened this year. And while the jury is still out on allowing international travel, it is more than likely that we will soon be allowed to travel within Malaysia itself. And what better way to refresh our minds and bodies than by going back to nature and exploring the rich biodiversity of our beloved nation? In conjunction with Malaysia Day, we take a look at some key national parks and forest reserves in each state. Most have a wide range of activities that are available to visitors, from simple day trips to overnight camping holidays. Whatever your skill or fitness level, there is certainly a place for you.

1. Melaka Botanical Gardens (Melaka) Previously known as Hutan Rekreasi Ayer Keroh, the Melaka Botanical Gardens is a sprawling park that provides a breath of fresh air to locals and tourists alike. Ideal as a brief stop during your visit to the state, or even as a weekend-long camping destination, the park has numerous areas for visitors to explore. There are several specialised gardens focusing on various species of plants including yams, orchids, bamboo and herbs. Other recreational facilities include the Melaka Forestry Museum, Prehistoric Garden, the Storyland, several children’s playgrounds, the Orang Asli Park, Deer Park, suspension bridge, watch towers and beautiful picnic spots. Visitors can also take part in jungle trekking, hiking, running, camping and boating.

2. Belum Temenggor Forest Reserve (Perak) Believed to be over 130 million years old, the Belum Temenggor Forest Reserve is said to be one of the oldest rainforests in the world. Covering an area four times the size of Singapore, the area plays host to several local and international forest conservation and scientific programmes, making it the perfect location for visitors looking to learn more about thousands of native flora and fauna species, including several endangered ones. The forest is also home to many Orang Asli villages, whose inhabitants have been living off the land for many generations. Visitors can enjoy various activities including hiking and exploring waterfalls, spotting wild animals, camping and much more.

3. Tanjung Mentong National Park (Terengganu) The Tanjong Mentong National Park is actually directly connected to the peninsula’s largest rainforest in neighbouring Perak, and is accessible by taking a 45-minute boat ride across Lake Kenyir. But once you make it to the park, you can find a variety of exotic collection of plants and trees, as well as view wildlife in their natural habitat and surroundings. Among the activities that can be enjoyed are jungle trekking, hiking and cave exploring. Because of the relatively remote location, visitors will first need to apply for a permit from the state National Park Forest before travelling there.

4. Gunung Ledang National Park (Johor) Home to the legendary mountain peak it is named after, the park is a pristine tropical rainforest that also serves as a water catchment area for both Johor and neighbouring Melaka. While most visitors come here to climb the mountain, the park entrance itself is a great place for less strenuous activities such as a picnic or camping trip by the river. There is a range of accommodation available, including chalets, dormitories, jungle huts and campsites; whereas there a number of group packages are on offer, with fun activities such as obstacle course, paintball and nature walks.

5. Mossy Forest Brinchang (Pahang) Cameron Highlands is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, with many attractions for the whole family. But for nature lovers, one of the best places to visit has got to be the Mossy Forest, located on Gunung Brinchang, the one of the tallest peaks in Peninsula Malaysia. The mountain is home to numerous species of plants, including thick layers of moss, lichen and ferns that cover the 200,000-year-old rainforest. Several hiking trails and elevated walkways allow visitors to explore the almost-mystical environment and enjoy the mountain view, and it makes the perfect picture-taking spot.

6. Perlis State Park (Perlis) Located in Malaysia’s smallest, northernmost state, the park is one-of-a-kind with its limestone landscapes featuring steep cliff faces, enclosed valleys, pinnacles and caves. It is home to many plant species found only on this habitat some of which are not found anywhere else in Malaysia. These include rare species of gingers, ferns and balsams. It is also an ideal place for birdwatchers between the months of April to August, thanks to the Timah Tasoh Dam which is a stop for many migratory bird species. Aside from that, it is an ideal place for hiking and exploring, as well as some light caving.

7. Gunung Stong State Park (Kelantan) One of the last remaining forest reserves in the state – at least for now – the Gunung Stong State Park is an adventurer’s dream, with at least seven sizeable peaks to climb, several cascading waterfalls, including the easily accessible multi-tiered Jelawang Waterfall, and various caves that are perfect for some light exploration. Its thick jungle is home to elephants, tigers, bears, gibbons, hornbills and a range of other exotic wildlife, as well as a variety of plants and herbs. There are also overnight campsites for hikers looking to climb any of the peaks.

8. Gunung Berumbun (Negeri Sembilan) Known as the home to one of the more popular hiking trails in the state, Gunung Berumbun is perfect for first-time to intermediate hikers wanting to test their limits. Visitors can choose to meander along the well-marked hiking trails, make their way to the top of Gunung Berumbun, or visit the site of a crashed WWII plane within the forest. There are several streams and waterfalls where you can stop, and numerous chances to spot local wildlife such as siamang, white handed gibbons, macaques, wild pigs, panthers, tapirs, and barking deer.

9. Ulu Muda Forest Reserve (Kedah) A popular destination for advanced trekkers, the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve is accessible by boat ride across Lake Pedu. You can enjoy exploring one of the many jungle trails within the forest, or soak in any of the 10 hot springs located within the area. The forest reserve is also home to several large mammals like elephants, tigers, tapirs and deer, as well as numerous bird species. Due to the forest’s remote location, visitors will need to apply for a permit from the state Forestry Department, and it is advisable to hire an authorised guide to bring you around.

10. Penang National Park (Penang) Despite its title as the world’s smallest national park, the Penang National Park nonetheless proves that less is more, as it is home to about 410 species of flora and 143 species of fauna ranging from snakes, macaques and leaf monkeys to otters, hawksbill turtles and dolphins. It is the perfect place for both families and solo trekkers, with several well-mapped hiking trails that allow you to explore nature at your own pace. With some of the best beaches on the island located along its shores, you can choose to travel around by boat or do some jungle trekking over the headlands and hills.

11. Tegudon Tourism Village (Sabah) For those looking for a truly unique camping experience, the Tegudon Tourism Village allows visitors to explore nature during the day and sleep under the stars at night. Located about 15km from Kota Belud Town, and with a direct view of Mount Kinabalu, the village is geared towards campers looking for a relaxed experience. Guided tours can be booked to explore the nearby Bukit Bendera and Wasai Waterfall, although most prefer to frolic in the leisurely Wariou River. At night, the clear sky reveals millions of stars, enchanting campers and stargazers from around the world.

