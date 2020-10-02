Going back to its roots

To commemorate the 160th anniversary of the birth of Seiko’s founder, Kintaro Hattori, the Seiko Museum of time and timepieces in Tokyo, Japan was moved from Sumida-ku to Ginza, the birthplace of Seiko.

The iconic museum reopened on Aug 19 with six floors and a grand 5.8-metre high pendulum clock, the Rondeau la Tour, at its facade.

The museum is based on the Seiko Institute of Horology, set up within the Seikosha factory (now Seiko Clock Inc.) in 1981 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding. It was re-established in 2012 as the Seiko Museum in order to increase Seiko brand awareness and appeal to more visitors.

Other than being a corporate museum that collects, preserves, and compiles various historic items emerging from Seiko’s group companies since its founding, it is also a place of research into the history of time and timepieces.

What makes the museum special is its commitment to taking part in initiatives that contribute to society, with museum activities such as workshops and activities for children.

Inside the museum