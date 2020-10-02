Introducing the Grand Seiko T0 (T-Zero)

Ever since the first Grand Seiko watch was born in 1960, the pursuit for high accuracy has been fundamental in every Grand Seiko timepiece and innovation. Its latest creation, the T0 (T-zero) Constant-force Tourbillon, incorporates a fully integrated constant-force mechanism and tourbillon on the same axis.

The constant-force mechanism provides even energy distribution to the escapement, regardless of how much the mainspring is wound. The tourbillon eliminates the error in precision caused by gravity by incorporating the escapement parts and balance in a rotating carriage.

These two mechanisms alone require exceptional design and manufacturing technologies, and the integration of the mechanisms as one unit is a patented design that achieves a new level of accuracy for Grand Seiko's mechanical watchmaking.