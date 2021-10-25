$!Hong Kong’s hidden gems

AS global vaccination rates begin rising and life slowly gets back to normal, many Malaysians are looking forward to being able travel once again. While international borders have yet to reopen, that has not stopped people from drawing up a list of cities and countries they would like to visit, and Hong Kong definitely ranks high on most of them.

In anticipation of its borders reopening to international travellers, Malaysians might want to take note of Hong Kong’s latest tourism campaign, which introduces visitors to some of its newer, less crowded destinations, encouraging people explore and seek out hidden gems that offer a taste of the city’s rich cultural heritage.

One such district that is the focus of the latest campaign by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is West Kowloon, which has undergone a renaissance of sorts in recent years. Once known as the quieter, homelier twin to Hong Kong Island, today West Kowloon stands as a real testament to ingenuity and transformation.

The coastline of western Kowloon is situated at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD), a large-scale land reclamation project, converting the space into a vibrant art and cultural hub. The West Kowloon neighbourhood campaign, covering Yau Ma Tei, Jordan and WKCD, connects the traditional craftsmanship, historic buildings, authentic dining, and shopping experiences in the city to the new bustling energy of this international art and culture district.

As a natural bay and coastal area, Yau Mai Tei used to be a shoreline where seafaring Tanka people docked their fishing boats. Since 1876, the coastline was pushed from Shanghai Street to Reclamation Street, and later to Ferry Street in Jordan due to city development.

This emerging neighbourhood is filled with plentiful treasures that boast no shortage of gems for visitors to rediscover Hong Kong in a new perspective. Five thematic walking routes are offered, focusing on Heritage & Craftmanship, Cultural Arts and Culinary Arts, taking visitors into little-known corners of the city that are often overlooked by residents and visitors alike.