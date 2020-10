In light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the annual Japanese Film Festival 2020 (JFF2020) will be postponed to a later date in November.

The updated dates for:

Klang Valley Screening: 12 November (Thu) to 18 November (Wed)

Penang Screening: 19 November (Thu) to 22 November (Sun)

Johor Bahru Screening: 26 November (Thu) to 29 November (Sun)

Kuching and KK Screening: 10 December (Thu) to 13 December (Sun)

Further updates will be made available on www.jfkl.org.my/events/jff-2020 and www.gsc.com.my

