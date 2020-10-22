Kids get to enjoy offscreen fun with Netflix’s Build Your Dreams Week

Can’t think of anymore activities to do with the children at home? Thankfully, Netflix is launching its Build Your Dreams Week to celebrate the launch of its newest animated feature film event Over The Moon, available beginning 23 October.

Tia Mowry will take young viewers along a series of at-home events the whole families can enjoy. In this programme, young viewers get to learn how to build and craft items such as rockets out of ordinary household items. They will also get to enjoy a masterclass with the legend himself, the animator Glen Keane (the man behind iconic films including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan and Tangled). Check out the schedule below: