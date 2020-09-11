The ultimate movie experience

CineDrive will air two movies on weekdays at 6pm and 9.30pm respectively; while weekends will offer an extra showtime at 9.30am, specifically catered for families with children.

CineDrive, organised by Deromp Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, will be taking over the 1Utama Shopping Centre Outdoor Parking area from Sept 19 to 27, and will feature a total of 22 popular films.

The drive-in theatre experience has made a comeback, as people seek the safest and most comfortable way to enjoy their favourite films while maintaining physical distancing.

As most entertainment venues in Malaysia remain closed or restricted during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, people in Malaysia are beginning to turn to a retro solution for a new way to get their movie fix, taking their cues from a trend that is sweeping parking lots across the globe.

Deromp Marketing CEO William Lim said in a statement: “With the current implementation of strict social distancing guidelines, now we are able to truly enjoy the company of our loved ones while watching our favourite movies.

“Moviegoers can now count on experiencing a wholesome movie outing with their family in the comfort of their own cars.”

This unique cinematic experience kicks off in the morning of Sept 19 at 9.30am with a matinee screening of Detective Pikachu, followed by Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey at 6pm, and Aquaman at 10pm.

What to expect

Movies will be displayed on a 16m x 7m, three-storey LED screen, the largest digital screen in at a drive in cinema in Malaysia. Guests will have to stay inside their cars during screenings while the audio for the film will be broadcast via a special radio frequency which will be provided upon entry.

Each screening will be able to accommodate a maximum of 200 cars at one time, and places will be allocated based on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis. Sedans and small vehicles will be placed at the front, while SUVs will be parked further back.

Guests can also choose ‘VIP seating’, which are premium car park spaces reserved through the smartphone app, ParkEasy. In order to ensure a fair and comfortable viewing experience for all, take note that no MPVs, pickup trucks or larger vehicles will be allowed.

Tickets, priced at RM80 per vehicle, will include one large popcorn and two drinks. Guests may add on RM15 to the ticket price for an extra-large popcorn and two drinks, or choose to bring along their own snacks and drinks (except for alcohol).

Biodegradable bags will be provided for guests to dispose of their own rubbish outside the premises.

There will also be no limitation on the number of persons per vehicle, as long as it is within the legal passenger capacity.

Special promotions

AirAsia BIG Loyalty will be offering 10% discount on CineDrive tickets for AirAsia Credit Cardholders as well as BIG Members. BIG Members will also be able to earn BIG Points with their ticket purchase – 1 BIG Point for every RM1 spent. BIG Points will be credited to BIG Members’ accounts within two months after the event date.

ONECARD members can also enjoy a 10% rebate on tickets purchased, which will be transferred into Upoints to members’ accounts, two months after the event date.

In line with being environmentally friendly, Deromp Marketing has committed to offsetting all carbon emissions generated from idle cars through the purchase of carbon credits from local solar power projects certified by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (SEDA).

CineDrive is made possible with support from local corporate partners including TheSun, ParkEasy, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, ONECARD Privileges, ONESHOP, Finas, Aforadio, Big Loyalty, GSC, GoPro, APD, Chase, Shawn Cutler, Cinema Online, Spectrum Outdoor, VGiTransit, UrbandDjz, The Giving Bank, PIAA, XD Design, UAG, Sudio, Mophie, Qtic Solutions.

For a full listing of movie titles and showtimes, visit www.cinedrive.my