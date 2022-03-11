$!The ultimate Tiger Street Food Festival is back!

Celebration of bold street food flavours is happening at the two-weekend-long festival.

After two years, the Tiger Street Food Festival is back on-ground, this time with maze-like alleyways and curated experiences for fans to enjoy an elevated street food experience. Tiger has gone all out to provide an authentic but innovative experience leading up to the festival beginning with the launch of the Hottest Hunt microsite in September. Fans came together to recommend the hottest street food spots and contributed to creating a directory of bold street food dishes to try with approximately 1,000 pins dropped to date.

Some of the local favourites from the directory will be featured at this year’s Tiger Street Food Festival kicking off for two weekends – 28th to 30th October and 4th to 6th November, from 4pm to 12am at Factory 19, Seksyen 19 in Petaling Jaya. Guests will be able to check out four different areas - Wai Sek Kai, Lucky Lok Lane, Spicy Alley, and The Basement - each with its own set of unique street food vibe personalities and activities. Wai Sek Kai will have a variety of classic street food dishes with an innovative twist. Fans hanging out at the Wai Sek Kai area can also take up dance challenges and stand to win ice-cold Tiger Crystal. The Lucky Lok Lane is where the iconic Tiger Crystal Fire Truck will be parked alongside various other vendors. Fans will not only get to enjoy lok lok, but also redeem vouchers to sing their hearts out in a private karaoke room.

The Spicy Alley within the venue will feature the hottest street food for fans to sample, and even set their tastebuds on fire by taking up the Spicy Wheel Challenge. Fans will also get to enjoy Tiger with a vintage pouring ritual, served in bowls at the Spicy Alley. Finally, the Basement will feature a unique vibe with open mic karaoke as well as stand-up comedy, all while fans enjoy Tiger Crystal Somaek. To commemorate their street food experience in style, fans can also elevate their social media game with the various Instaworthy spots at the festival. They will also be able to purchase exclusive street food-inspired merchandise from local designers, available at the Tiger Merchandise Store located at Wai Sek Kai.

“After all our fans’ hard work of dropping pins to the hottest street food spots, we are excited to kickstart the long-awaited Street Food Festival with even more culinary adventures and curated experiences. Tiger has continually elevated the street food experience, and this year is particularly special because fans had a big role to play in recommending and trying dishes suggested by fellow foodies,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia. At the launch of the festival, the brand unveiled Tiger Stripes, a long-term project to award deserving street food vendors for their bold street food flavours. The brand is encouraging fans to continue to drop pins on the microsite throughout the Tiger Stripes project. Then, a judging panel of restaurateurs, chefs and food personalities will sample and evaluate the top 100 pins that fans have recommended from the Hottest Hunt directory. “We are excited to take the local street food scene to the next level with the launch of Tiger Stripes. This platform aims to be the hallmark of street food excellence by recognising the best local street food. This could not have been done without the help of our fans and the directory created by them. This process and the announcement of judges will begin in January 2023, so fans can stay tuned for more exciting updates,” Lim continued.