With the pandemic still raging on, masks have slowly become a fashion staple. From the usual plastic and plain surgical masks, we have seen cloth masks, masks with a vent and even bejewelled ones.

There’s a mask for everyone, even for fans of Harry Potter.

Colorado artist Stefanie Hokashou’s latest project went viral on TikTok. She created a ‘Harry Potter’ inspired mask which will change colours once you breathe into it.

The mask looks dusty and black at first but as you breathe through the mask, the Marauder’s Map is slowly revealed.