Tiger Crystal’s FireStarter platform helps uncage your inner fire

Tiger Crystal – crystal cold refreshment, brewed for your fire, is all about inspiring fans to uncage their inner fire. To help fans discover their inner fire, Tiger has launched the #FireStarter platform to encourage fans to explore and discover new skills and passions with confidence.
From now until mid-October, four local mentors - surfskate pro Aaron Chan, Don Michael of HappyfingersJumps, Meng from All Is Amazing and Mavic from Craft at No.7 – will share four tutorials weekly on the site. One of the sessions will be conducted live.
To sign up, fans just need to:
1. Head over to Firestarter’s website
2. Select a passion of their choice
3. Sign up for the live tutorial session (only limited spots available).
All successful sign-ups are entitled to an exclusive Fire Starter Gift Pack from Tiger Crystal while all craft participants will receive a complimentary Fire Starter live tutorial kit that will be handy during the live session.
“Tiger Crystal’s #FireStarter platform is built for those who are eager to unleash their passion and master a new skill they never thought of exploring. They will be able to meet and interact with professional mentors and get to know fellow enthusiasts. This is an opportunity for fans to add on an exciting skill to their list of favourite pastimes, while standing to win exclusive prizes by showcasing their newly learnt knowledge,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer.
What to expect from the tutorials?
Surfskate pro Aaron Chan (@chanchowhee) will be revealing the fundamentals of surfskating, including some tricks and tips and how to do it all safely.
Don Michael (@happyfingersjump) will be teaching exciting jump tricks and routines. Fans will learn the different manoeuvring techniques, footwork exercises and much more.
Photography expert Meng from All Is Amazing (@allisamazing) will guide fans on the know-hows of capturing creative visuals with just their mobile phones. He’ll also be guiding participants through various types of photography, including a fashion shoot!
With over five years of teaching experience with students from all over the world, Mavic, the founder of Craft No. 7 (@craftno7), will be sharing her knowledge on all artsy things. Fans will learn silkscreen painting, acrylic pouring art techniques, jesmonite coaster making and soy wax candle making in her tutorial sessions.
Don’t forget the contests!
To keep the fire burning and to put the skills learnt to the test, each mentor is running a contest on their respective Instagram pages to give away an an exclusive Tiger Crystal Fire Starter Kit to help fans to kick start their new passion.
The mentors will be releasing more updates regarding the contests in the coming weeks so keep an eye out for their announcements.
Share your progress
Fans can flaunt their new skills online by posting a picture or video, and tag @tigerbeermy with the hashtags #TigerCrystal and #Firestarter. The content will be featured in the hashtag gallery within the site too.
Tiger Crystal and all related activities, engagements and giveaways are for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Tiger advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.
To find out more on how to join the #FireStarterSquad, visit Firestarter’s official website or Tiger’s social media pages at Facebook and Instagram.
DISCLAIMER
Participants are allowed to sign up for more than 1 tutorial but will only receive 1 Fire Starter Gift Pack or 1 Craft Live Tutorial Kit.
Craft Live Tutorial sign up ends on 24th September 2021. Limited to 100 participants, and only the first 80 sign-ups will receive a Craft Live Tutorial Kit.
Surfskate, Jump Rope and Mobile Photography Live Tutorials sign up ends on 30th September 2021. Limited to 100 participants only. All participants will receive a Fire Starter Gift Pack.
Open to non-Muslim Malaysians who are 21 years and above, within Peninsular Malaysia only.