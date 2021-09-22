Tiger Crystal’s FireStarter platform helps uncage your inner fire

Be mentored by the best in their field

Tiger Crystal – crystal cold refreshment, brewed for your fire, is all about inspiring fans to uncage their inner fire. To help fans discover their inner fire, Tiger has launched the #FireStarter platform to encourage fans to explore and discover new skills and passions with confidence. From now until mid-October, four local mentors - surfskate pro Aaron Chan, Don Michael of HappyfingersJumps, Meng from All Is Amazing and Mavic from Craft at No.7 – will share four tutorials weekly on the site. One of the sessions will be conducted live. To sign up, fans just need to: 1. Head over to Firestarter’s website 2. Select a passion of their choice 3. Sign up for the live tutorial session (only limited spots available).

All successful sign-ups are entitled to an exclusive Fire Starter Gift Pack from Tiger Crystal while all craft participants will receive a complimentary Fire Starter live tutorial kit that will be handy during the live session. “Tiger Crystal’s #FireStarter platform is built for those who are eager to unleash their passion and master a new skill they never thought of exploring. They will be able to meet and interact with professional mentors and get to know fellow enthusiasts. This is an opportunity for fans to add on an exciting skill to their list of favourite pastimes, while standing to win exclusive prizes by showcasing their newly learnt knowledge,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer. What to expect from the tutorials?









Surfskate pro Aaron Chan (@chanchowhee) will be revealing the fundamentals of surfskating, including some tricks and tips and how to do it all safely. Don Michael (@happyfingersjump) will be teaching exciting jump tricks and routines. Fans will learn the different manoeuvring techniques, footwork exercises and much more. Photography expert Meng from All Is Amazing (@allisamazing) will guide fans on the know-hows of capturing creative visuals with just their mobile phones. He’ll also be guiding participants through various types of photography, including a fashion shoot! With over five years of teaching experience with students from all over the world, Mavic, the founder of Craft No. 7 (@craftno7), will be sharing her knowledge on all artsy things. Fans will learn silkscreen painting, acrylic pouring art techniques, jesmonite coaster making and soy wax candle making in her tutorial sessions. Don’t forget the contests!







