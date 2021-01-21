Usher in an OXpicious Year with Carlsberg

After a year of uncertainty, it’s finally time for an OXpicious celebration. In the Year of the Golden Ox, let us to be diligent, persistent and have a strong fighting spirit to face the year ahead with hopes of better wealth, fortune and prosperity for all.

Celebrating Chinese New Year this year is definitely going to feel different due to necessary SOPs in place to protect everyone’s health but fear not... even the act of gift-giving and handing out red packets could be adapted. This is because gift giving is still one of the ways to let family and friends know that they’re in our thoughts.

Spread the new year joy and inspire loved ones with the fighting spirit of the Ox with Carlsberg’s limited-edition festive range and free gifts.

All you have to do is to head over to the supermarket or 99 Speedmart and purchase 2 cartons of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught, and 1 carton of 1664 Blanc or Somersby or Asahi and get a 20” Luggage Bag for free.



That’s not all! Make your festive dinner more fancy with a set of free WMF cutlery worth RM60 when you Purchase any one (1) of 6x4-packs or 1 Carton of Carlsberg Special Brew/Asahi/1664 Blanc from participating outlets. For more info, visit: https://www.carlsbergcny.com/wmf-cutlery/