The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage reveals the origins of the evil symbiote, Carnage. At the end of the first film, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote reached an understanding: Eddie can live a normal life but sometimes he’ll let Venom eat criminals.

However, that arrangement seems to have left Venom and Eddie’s relationship in a rocky place as shown in the new trailer. The new trailer also introduces the new villain named Cletus Kasady played by Woody Harrelson. Cletus is in a maximum security prison for his crimes as a serial killer.