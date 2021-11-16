5 facts about Adele’s 30 album

Here is everything you need to know about the singer’s new album!

The much anticipated album from English singer songwriter, Adele is scheduled for release on Nov 19. — PHOTO COURTESY OF SIMON EMMETT

THE moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. After five long years of waiting, Adele is back again with new music. The singer is following up her previous effort with her fourth upcoming studio album 30. The songstress released the lead single Easy On Me from the record last month. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” said the singer on Instagram. “Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to release this album”. In anticipation of its release, here are five essential details to know about Adele’s new album and musical direction. 1. The album release date Along with a heartfelt note, the singer confirmed that her fourth studio album will be released on Nov 19. The upcoming project will feature over 15 songs, including its lead single, Easy On Me. Fans recently got a treat when she featured a snippet of the tenth track Hold On in Amazon’s Holiday commercial. What’s more, the singer also performed several tracks off the record during her CBS television special. The two-hour television special served as a dessert along with its main course: a sit-down interview with Oprah.

2. The aftermath of her divorce Adele was in the midst finalising her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki while making the album. Hence, 30 became an outlet to discuss the separation not only from her husband but also from her past self. Speaking with Vogue, the singer revealed; “If the new album is a divorce album, it’s a different kind of divorce album. It was more me divorcing myself.” She further elaborated that 30 will be about “self-destruction” but also “self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption.” More importantly, the record also pays tribute to her nine-year-old son Angelo. “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.” While the majority of the record discusses the divorce, it also touches on motherhood and the singer’s experiences dealing with fame. For instance, the seventh track, I Drink Wine talks about her difficulties dating as a celebrity.