5 facts about Adele’s 30 album

THE moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. After five long years of waiting, Adele is back again with new music. The singer is following up her previous effort with her fourth upcoming studio album 30. The songstress released the lead single Easy On Me from the record last month.
“I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” said the singer on Instagram.
“Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to release this album”.
In anticipation of its release, here are five essential details to know about Adele’s new album and musical direction.
1. The album release date
Along with a heartfelt note, the singer confirmed that her fourth studio album will be released on Nov 19. The upcoming project will feature over 15 songs, including its lead single, Easy On Me.
Fans recently got a treat when she featured a snippet of the tenth track Hold On in Amazon’s Holiday commercial.
What’s more, the singer also performed several tracks off the record during her CBS television special. The two-hour television special served as a dessert along with its main course: a sit-down interview with Oprah.
2. The aftermath of her divorce
Adele was in the midst finalising her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki while making the album. Hence, 30 became an outlet to discuss the separation not only from her husband but also from her past self.
Speaking with Vogue, the singer revealed; “If the new album is a divorce album, it’s a different kind of divorce album. It was more me divorcing myself.”
She further elaborated that 30 will be about “self-destruction” but also “self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption.”
More importantly, the record also pays tribute to her nine-year-old son Angelo. “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.”
While the majority of the record discusses the divorce, it also touches on motherhood and the singer’s experiences dealing with fame. For instance, the seventh track, I Drink Wine talks about her difficulties dating as a celebrity.
3. New musical sound
Fans have over the years loved Adele for her soothing ballads. While the upcoming project promises just that, 30 will also feature a brand-new side to the singer. In fact, some songs have been described as ‘the most non-Adele sound yet’.
“There isn’t a bombastic Hello. But I don’t want another song like that,” said the singer. ‘I was just conscious that I didn’t want my story on this album to sound like that.”
Instead, listeners can expect to hear incorporations of voice memos (of friends and family) and hints of influence from Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin On, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
The singer has also revealed that the album will feature her second favourite all-time track of hers. “Someone Like You would be number one, there’s a song on the new album that would be my second one, and then When We Were Young. I love singing that.”
4. No featured artiste
Since Adele was “so fragile”, she was particular in picking the people she wanted to work with to bring the album to life. Greg Kurstin, her long-time collaborator who produced Hello was one of them. Aside from him, the British artist also sought help from pop geniuses like Max Martin, Shellback, and film soundtrack composer, Ludwig Göransson.
On why she did not collaborate with any musicians, the singer explained that the move was not necessary. “It’s not that I don’t want to. It’s not calculated. It’s just never been right for some reason.”
5. Released on all streaming platforms
During the 2015 release of 25, Adele opted to not have the album be on streaming platforms like Spotify. This move was due to the streaming network’s then policy on artiste royalties. But this time around, the singer is adamant about making the album available on various streaming services, in addition to vinyl and CD.
So, that is all the details we have on Adele’s upcoming album for now!
Are you excited to hear what she has in store for us next? Check out the lead single, Easy On Me by clicking here while we await the superstar’s next big project!