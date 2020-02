PETALING JAYA: S. Arutchelvan (Arul) who’s the deputy chairman of the Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM) has taken the opportunity to hit out against politicians he considers greedy.

Trying to bring back focus on issues that he considers important, such as the medical personnel who are fighting the Covid-19 outbreak, Arul said: “While the people wait anxiously, the hospitals battle Covid-19, and reporters run around chasing the news ... there are some politicians who plan on overturning the governing through twists, lies and manipulation.”

Not ending his scathing attacks on members of parliament (MP) he believes are responsible for an attempt to create a backdoor government, Arul took a chance to hit out at their financial status. He said, “These MPs are not like everyday people, they don’t need to work tomorrow because they have good salaries. Their comfort is already guaranteed.”

In his final note, Arul pleaded with Malaysians to build a political climate to fight political elites and seize power from the greedy. “Politics is not just for them,” he said.