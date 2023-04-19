Alnefre by Rana: a mascara for natural-looking lashes

IT has been years since I last wore mascara, as I began using eyeliner pencils for the sake of speed and efficiency. In addition, I had some bad experiences with clumpy, sticky lashes in the past, mainly due to some poor formulas and my own careless application skills.
However, I had always wanted to give mascaras another try, and recently got to try a new mascara from Alnefre by Rana. Originating from Egypt, this company has built a reputation around a single product, known as the Tempt & Seduce Hybrid Dual Ended Waterproof Mascara.
I liked the look of the simple matte black packaging, with gold embossed lettering that gave off an air of ‘old world luxury’.
I was also quite surprised by the size of the tube. And no wonder; the names ‘Tempt’ and ‘Seduce’ refer to the mascara’s two wands at each end. ‘Tempt’ is a long, slightly curved wand whose bristles are meant to lengthen the lashes, while ‘Seduce’ is a thicker, slightly chunkier wand designed to build volume with each application.
Pulling out the wands, I noticed that each side manage to extract a decent amount of product; not too much, not too little.
Its formula consists of a trio of proteins – keratin, wheat, and oats – that are high in antioxidants and serve as rich conditioners, keeping lashes strong and promoting healthy growth. Alnefre also claims to have included panthenol (provitamin B5) to help draw and hold onto moisture for your lashes.
Essentially, consumers should think of it not so much as a “makeup product”, and more as “skincare for your lashes”.
After curling my lashes, I started out with the ‘Tempt’ wand. Upon application, I immediately noticed that the bristles lifted up each lash and coated it evenly with the mascara. What surprised me was how fast the product dried on my lashes – while still remaining liquid on the wand – allowing for a second coat to be applied sooner for added length.
The ‘Seduce’ Wand also performed as expected. I was able to layer on a lot more product, and my lashes appeared thicker and fuller. In addition, the tube was easy to grip, which made the application process easier.
But what impressed me the most was how light my lashes felt after the product had dried. They were still quite soft and pliable, and at times I almost forgot that I was wearing mascara at all. And removing the mascara after a long day was easy, without much resistance.
The entire experience has made me reconsider my approach to mascara. Currently, my makeup routine consists of applying mascara using only the ‘Tempt’ wand for the day, and for special occasions, I layer on ‘Seduce’ for a little more definition.
The Tempt & Seduce Hybrid Dual Ended Waterproof Mascara is priced at RM39, slightly higher compared to drugstore brands, but the end results speak for themselves. I would definitely recommend it for first-time mascara wearers, or those looking for a lighter, more natural feel for their lashes.
It currently available for sale online and in selected AEON outlets in Malaysia. For more information, visit alnefrebyrana.com.