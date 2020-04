IN 2017, two sisters from Port Dickson found themselves completely broke, and they came up with a rescue plan. They decided to make natural skincare products based on Ayurvedic recipes passed down from their great-great-grandparents, and Potions was born. “It all began one morning. We used the last of our salaries to pay off bills and realised that we were utterly and completely broke ... Christmas was only a week away. So, we had to come up with a plan,” said 36-year-old Sharmini Joy Ramani, who had spent 10 years in the advertising industry. Joy and her sister Sharmila Anne, who practised law for about 11 years, decided to create skincare products using Ayurvedic recipes from their grandparents. “Much to our surprise, a week after Christmas, our friends loved their presents so much, they asked us to make more products for them,” she said. The ‘gift of giving’ got the ball rolling. “With the support of our family and friends, we turned to our roots by making skincare remedies using natural ingredients and formed a cohesive line of products that have a real purpose for your skin.” Thirty-nine-year-old Anne added: “Ayurveda is something we have practiced in our family for generations. A lot of the recipes were passed down to us from our great-great-grandparents.

From kitchen to skin ... Potions products are made using natural ingredients. – Courtesy of Potions

“We do not have a degree in Ayurveda, but this is something we are working on obtaining to enhance our skills. At the moment, we study Ayurveda from books and studies conducted by professionals in the field of Ayurveda. It also helps to have doctors as parents for the occasional consult on skin and hair issues.” Initially, the two faced financial challenges. “At times, we had to survive on instant noodles to purchase our expensive exotic oils, but we managed to grow from a simple booth set up at a market, to a functioning online business,” said Joy. The secret of Potions Joy explained that the all-natural skincare brand was inspired by ancient Ayurvedic beauty rituals. “Coming from a family prone to hypersensitive skin, we quickly became very passionate about sensitive skincare,” said Anne. The sisters rediscovered the healing properties of Ayurveda after becoming frustrated by myths about ‘chemical-free’ skincare, as well as after using various off-the-shelf products, which only aggravated their skin. “Our knowledge of ancient beauty rituals coupled with our passion led us to create Potions,” said Joy. “I have childhood memories of my sister and I using herbs and flowers from our garden to come up with our very own beauty concoctions. I remember Dad using hibiscus and coconut oil to strengthen hair, while mother used herbs to cleanse – all beauty rituals that have been handed down to us as children. It was always a family affair.

Emerald Elixir Hair Oil from Potions. – Courtesy of Potions

“Drawing upon these family traditions, I was inspired to re-create these timeless ancient rituals for the modern consumer. I find it exciting to think that in our modern-day world we are making our way back to the roots of our ancient beauty traditions.” Previously, Anne had suffered from acne problems. She explained: “I tried just about every hyped-up skincare product and routine in the market. Nothing seemed to work for me. But I distinctly remembered that growing up, I would turn to natural raw ingredients such as turmeric, neem and saffron to heal my skin, and that made all the difference. “I had never seen my skin go without a breakout for more than a month. But I could never find any off-the-shelf products that leveraged the efficacy of these natural ingredients. “This inspired me to develop a skincare line using the ingredients that I had used growing up.” Harry Potter thrown into the mix The sisters’ love of Harry Potter movies based on the books written by British author J.K. Rowling inspired the brand name Potions. “We are huge fans. Whenever we are formulating our products, we always feel like Hermione Granger brewing up potions,” said Joy. “The formulations are rooted in the Ayurvedic principle: If you can’t eat it, it doesn’t belong on your skin. Ingestible ingredients are the cornerstone of Ayurvedic beauty. Potions stays away from the use of artificial, synthetic and harmful toxins. “Instead, all our products are made using the best quality oils and pure essential oils. Purely vegan ingredients including herbs, roots, plants and fruits are infused in oils, absorbing its therapeutic properties and providing the base for our products.”

The Golden Glow Face Kit from Potions. – Courtesy of Potions