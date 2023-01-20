Best street food in the Klang Valley

The region is home to a thriving street food scene that has been a part of Malaysia’s culture for generations

MALAYSIA is a country where diversity truly abounds. The nation can be described as a melting pot due to its inhabitants from diverse backgrounds. Because of the multiculturalism that exists here, we are able to find food from many cultures practically everywhere. Speaking about food, the local streets are always crowded with lively hawker stands, and filled with the tempting aromas of freshly prepared culinary delights. As Malaysians, we know that street food and roadside stalls are the best place for a snack when we are hungry late at night. The Klang Valley area is just as well-known for its street food as it is for its tourist hotspots, with most vendors staying open till after midnight. If you want a taste of real Malaysian street food, head over to these five foodie hot spots in the Klang Valley.

Tapak Urban Street Dining Tapak Urban Dining brings together some of the top food truck vendors in the Klang Valley. Situated on Jalan Ampang close to KLCC and the Golden Triangle, it became the first food truck zone to be located in an outdoor parking lot, bringing together local food truck owners and food aficionados interested in enjoying urban street eating culture. Established in 2016 by foodies who share a love for street food, Tapak Urban has almost everything from coconut shakes to fresh juice, burgers, pancakes, Western food, and a lot more. Address: Persiaran Hampshire, off Jln Ampang, Hampshire Park, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Nasi Lemak Bumbung Seapark The legendary Nasi Lemak Bumbung which all locals in PJ and the Klang Valley know and love. Located in Jalan 21/11b Seapark, Petaling Jaya, this place serves the best nasi lemak in town, accompanied by crispy fried chicken. Even though this stall is practically hidden away in a back alley, it is always crowded. The service is also quick; your food and drinks arrive at your table just minutes later! Undoubtedly their most popular signature dish is the nasi lemak ayam, but you can also try their other bestseller which is Maggie Goreng and Indomie. Don’t forget to bring your friends and families there. Address: 6, Jalan 21/11b, Sea Park, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Mee Tarik Restoran, Jalan Sultan The best mee tarik and noodle restaurant in the Klang Valley, with a multiracial customer base and a Halal menu. The business is located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s city centre, close to Petaling Street, giving its clients both indoor and outdoor dining options. I’d suggest taking the outdoor seating, as it unquestionably gives you street food vibes, with the tables placed on the side of the road accompanied by the view of the second tallest skyscraper in the world, the Merdeka PNB 118. All of the noodles are made by hand, and the daoxiao noodles that have been chopped into bits are thrown into a pot of boiling water in the kitchen near the entrance. Also, don’t forget to taste their dumplings! Address: 34, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Shawarma Damascus The Damascus Shawarma is the latest social media sensation. Try the food here if you’re on a tight budget but still want to experience the authentic flavours of Arab cuisine. It’s truly delicious, and makes you want to come back for more. You can also have the option of ordering Shawarma Sandwiches, more substantial entrees like Nasi Arab and Nasi Mandy, plus dips like hummus. You can be certain of receiving genuine cuisine from the Middle East without breaking the bank here. Address: 111, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur