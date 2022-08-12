Beyonce thanks Madonna after their ‘Break My Soul’z remix

FOLLOWING the release of their collaboration on the Break My Soul remix, Beyonce wrote Madonna a thank you message loaded with praise and flowers.

Beyonce wrote: “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B.”

The amazing singer shared the lovely flower and kind letter on her Instagram story on Aug 9.

Madonna wrote back: “Thank you!! from one Queen to another Queen.”

Break My Soul, the new version of Renaissance's first track, samples Madonna's Vogue while paying homage to iconic black female musicians, including Diana Ross, Rihanna, Rosetta Tharpe, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Whitney Houston, Michelle Williams, and many more.

Beyonce also headed to her official website to thank everyone who has been enjoying her new album. Following the success of Renaissance, Beyonce's Break My Soul topped the Hot 100 It is Beyonce’s eighth number one as a solo artiste.