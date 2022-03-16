Billie Lourd honours late Carrie Fisher with wedding outfit

ACTRESS Billie Lourd had the time of her life during her wedding weekend last week. The Scream Queens star married producer Austen Rydell in an intimate celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While the news of her marriage excited fans, this was not what got them talking.

It was her wedding gown which drew the most buzz. The custom-made gown by Rodarte’s designers paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

Speaking to Vogue, the actress revealed the connection between her mother, the gown, and the designers' Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

“I immediately fell in love,” Lourd told Vogue. “So, when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique personality.

“I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mum and because they are California gals just like me!”

Apart from the dress, Lourd’s shoes were also a reminiscence of her late mother. In fact, her father Bryan Lourd picked them because “they reminded him of the shoes my mum used to wear in the ‘90s.” And her bridal jewellery packed the same sentiment.

In addition to her engagement ring – which was reset from a ring her father used to propose to her mother – Lourd also paired her wedding outfit with two vintage Neil Lane diamond studs from her father as “something old”. For her “something blue” she wore her mother’s favourite ring, a blue fire opal.

But the tribute does not end there. Her wedding with Rydell was officiated by two of her mother’s best friends – Gavin DeBecker and Bruce Wagner.

Reflecting on her wedding ceremony, Lourd shared that it could not have been more perfect. “And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could have not dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”