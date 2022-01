K-POP supergroup BTS have reached yet a new peak on Spotify.

On Saturday, Spotify updated the daily count of monthly listeners for all musicians listed on the platform. The results revealed that BTS has officially surpassed over 45 million monthly listeners, gaining over 96,000 listeners from the previous update.

With over 45.03 million monthly listeners, BTS have also become the first-ever Korean act to hit the milestone.

Leave it to BTS to start 2022 with a bang!