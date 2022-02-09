BTS Instagram account attacked by China Olympics fans

THINGS got a little hot this week for observers of BTS’ offical Instagram account, after it suddenly came under attack by Chinese netizens.

The reason? BTS leader RM had made a post on Monday in support of South Korean ice skater Hwang Dae Heon, who had finished in first place in the men’s 1000m semi-final group 1 race at the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hwang had won after beating out two Chinese ice skaters, and apparently RM’s show of support may have angered Chinese Olympics fans, who flocked to BTS’s official Instagram and left malicious comments that included emoticons such as the ‘throw up’ emoticon, or the middle finger emoticon.

Fortunately, other BTS fans came to the rescue, leaving messages of support for RM along with purple heart emojis, which managed to bury all the hateful comments.