BTS’ Suga to star in documentary

GET an up-close and personal look at the life of K-pop star and BTS member Suga as he travels the world in search of inspiration. His mission to seek out new sights, sounds and experiences is the focus of a documentary titled SUGA: Road to D-Day, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow Suga as he hits up locations in Seoul and Tokyo, to Las Vegas and beyond, all in order to explore and learn from various musical genres, all in the lead up to his first international tour under the name Agust D, which begins in the US later this month, together with the release of a new solo album.

Road to D-Day is expected to give fans an insight into the young rapper’s life and his journey as a solo artiste. In the teaser trailer for the upcoming documentary, Suga is seen by himself walking along city streets, standing atop a mountain and driving a car down a highway.

A voiceover features Suga saying: “This is my first time walking down this street. I’m so excited right now ... this is the first time in my life that I’m doing this. I haven’t even tried this in Korea.”

Suga is the third BTS member to feature in a Disney+ programme, following j-hope IN THE BOX, which focuses on J-Hope’s efforts to make his own solo album, and In The Soop: Friendcation, which features groupmate V.

Watch the teaser for SUGA: Road to D-Day below: