‘Devil in the White City’ series scrapped at Hulu

ONE of Hollywood’s most notorious ‘cursed’ projects appears to have claimed more victims.

Yesterday news broke that Devil in the White City had been dropped by Hulu. The planned limited series, based on a 2003 book by Erik Larson about the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and about the serial killer H.H. Holmes who was active during that time.

Sources say the Disney-backed streamer is no longer moving forward with the limited series that had been in various stages of development for more than a decade. However, those sourced added that producers ABC Signature remain committed to the drama and will be shopping the show to new outlets.

The project, which is being supported by film legend Martin Scorcese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has been beset by issues for years. This latest blow comes months after leading man Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field (Tár) dropped out.

However, it appears that talks are still ongoing with their potential replacements, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and Jude Law, and director Matt Ross.

Should it eventually come to fruition, Devil in the White City will mark the sixth major collaboration between Scorcese and DiCaprio.