Don’t forget your vitamins

ALL of us need occasional reminders about the importance of eating a balanced diet, especially when it comes to ensuring we consume enough nutrients to help our bodies develop and function properly.

Therefore, it is time we draw attention to the nutrients that every expert agrees is the most vital to our health – vitamins. While they don't directly provide energy to fuel our bodies, the thirteen essential vitamins help boost your immunity, strengthen your bones, heal wounds, bolster your eyesight and assist you in obtaining energy from food – among multiple other functions.

Without the right balance of nutrition, you may feel lethargic, be vulnerable to infection and develop other serious complications that can endanger your health and life.

What are these vitamins?

1. Vitamin A

This is useful in treating eye disorders, acne, skin disorders, and infections, as well as speeding up the healing process of wounds. It is also good for preventing macular degeneration and cataracts. As a carotenoid, it also helps improve the health of your hair too.

Natural source: Carrots and other orange foods including sweet potato and cantaloupe melons – all of which get their hue from the carotene pigment.

2. B Vitamins

As a group, the eight B vitamins are necessary for the brain and nervous system to work efficiently, and are involved in maintaining the health of hair, skin, nerves, blood cells, immune system, hormone-producing glands and the digestive system. Because of the role they play in growth and development, B-group vitamins are a crucial part of all children’s diets.

Natural source: This crucial group of nutrients can be found in whole unprocessed foods, specifically whole grains, potatoes, bananas, lentils, chili peppers, beans and yeast.

3. Vitamin C

This helps treat various eye disorders, cancer, scurvy, common cold, infection, diabetes, stress, high blood cholesterol, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, kidney disorders, internal bleeding, piles, corneal ulcers, inflammation, and lead poisoning, while also boosting the immune system. In recent years, it has also been associated with the prevention of cognitive decline and cerebrovascular diseases. Vitamin C is one of the most powerful and essential antioxidants in our body

Natural source: Everyone knows this one – oranges! But they're not the only source – other fruits and veggies packed with Vitamin C include guava, red and green peppers, kiwi, grapefruits and strawberries.

4. Vitamin D

Vitamin D treats rickets, arthritis, tooth decay, diabetes, and prevents osteoporosis. It is very beneficial for bone repair, boosting immunity, and lowering blood pressure. Vitamin D has been positively linked to preventing different types of cancers, and multiple sclerosis in patients suffering from osteoarthritis.

Natural source: Apart from spending a few minutes out in the sun, which stimulates Vitamin D production, you can get it from eggs, fish and mushrooms.

5. Vitamin E

Also known as Tocopherol, it is often used for skin care because of its anti-aging properties, and as a way to improve blood circulation, and protect against heart diseases, sterility, and brain malfunction. It also gives relief from symptoms of menopause, painful menstrual cycles, and eye disorders.

Natural source: Our favourite Vitamin E-rich food is the mighty almond. You can also fill up on other nuts, sunflower seeds and tomatoes to reap the benefits.

6. Vitamin K

This is a very important vitamin that prevents internal bleeding, biliary obstruction, osteoporosis, excessive menstrual flow, and menstrual pain. Other benefits include its ability to improve blood clotting, bone metabolism, nerve signalling, and prevent atherosclerosis and kidney stones.

Natural source: Leafy greens are the best natural sources of Vitamin K – so make sure you're eating lots of cabbage, spinach, bok choy and broccoli.

Now that you know the multiple health benefits of vitamins, you will be able to make better decisions regarding your food intake. While you can get all of these nutrients from supplements, it is best to get them directly through your meals, to also take advantage of the other accompanying nutrients, such as carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats and fibre.