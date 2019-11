TUN Dr Mahathir Mohamad created history on May 10 last year. He was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Malaysia for the second time, after previously serving from 1981 to 2003.

He also became the oldest serving state leader in the world at the age of 93.

This historic moment will be captured in an upcoming feature film titled Mahathir: The Journey, directed by Dr Mohamad Hatta Azad Khan and Chan Wai Cheong, with an estimated budget of RM6 million.

Shooting will begin on Dec 15, and will take place over 45 days in locations including Putrajaya, Alor Star and Langkawi, and even the city of Hiroshima in Japan.

The production team, Reliance Media Group Sdn Bhd, plans to premiere the film on July 10, 2020 which is also Tun Mahathir’s 95th birthday.

“The script has gone through 12 drafts,” says co-director Mohamad Hatta when met at a recent event to announce the film.

“We met people [connected to] Mahathir before writing the script.”

Despite covering Tun Mahathir’s journey in the world of politics, Hatta is not planning to touch upon any squabbles that the elder statesman may have had with leaders from his previous political party.

In fact, Hatta is more interested in showing Tun Mahathir as a man dedicated to his country, as well as his relationship with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“There are many things about his life that many of us do not know, and we are planning to highlight them in the film,” he says.

He cited one well-known incident, where Tun Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah cried upon learning that he would lead the then-opposition front as its candidate for prime minister, as she felt he had already contributed enough to the country in the past, and now needed to rest and spend time with his family.

“We will show his response towards her emotions,” Hatta says.

There were auditions to search for the right candidate to play Tun Mahathir. Many well known actors tried out for the role.

In the end, the role went to 47-year-old actor Azhar Amir.

Azhar knows that critics will be dissecting his performance, and commenting on whether he does justice to this iconic figure. But he is willing to take on the challenge.

To prepare for the role, he is reading everything he can about Tun Mahathir, and analysing all his interviews through YouTube.

Azhar says: “[Tun Mahathir] is cynical and sarcastic. With a straight face and deadpan voice, he can bash anyone.”

While the film itself has been given the green light by the Prime Minister’s Office, Azhar wants to meet Tun Mahathir at least once and get

his blessing before cameras begin rolling.

Azhar’s leading lady is singer Fauziah Latiff, who is grateful for the chance to play Tun Siti Hasmah. This will be the singer’s first feature film role, after two decades of starring in telefilms and theatre productions.

“I used YouTube as my reference, [for the role],” says Fauziah.

From her observations, Fauziah says that the much-loved wife of the prime minister has “a sincere heart”, and she must bring this sincerity into her performance.

Meanwhile, singer Ning Baizura returns after a ten-year break from acting to take on the role of Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, the couple’s daughter.

“Marina has watched several of my [musical] shows,” Ning says.

“I have her number, and I will call her and beg her to spend some time with me. Spending time with her will help me get into her character.”

Ning says she has 16 scenes in the film, mostly shared with Azhar and Fauziah.

Another notable character is that of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will be played by actor Hilal Azman.

Hilal, who says he has played 296 characters during a 40-year acting career, feels a little jittery taking on the role.

“Anwar is not just well known in Malaysia,” he says. “He is famous all over the world.”

While he may not have as many scenes as Azhar’s Tun Mahathir, Hilal points out that actor Marlon Brando only had one scene in Superman (1978), but he was memorable in the film. From this statement alone you know Hilal is putting his heart and soul into his character.

The film also stars Dian P. Ramlee as Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Lisdawati as Nurul Izzah Anwar, and Afique Hussain as Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.