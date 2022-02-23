Fans accuse NMIXX’s agency of plagiarising music video

JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX recently made its debut, and released the music video for the track O.O, but some elements of the video have upset some fans.

Many have taken to social media to accuse JYP of plagiarising concepts and artwork from other groups’ videos, and are demanding an explanation from the company.

One of the questionable elements comes from a segment of NMIXX’s video which features a pirate ship sailing through a pastel, cloud-filled sky. Fans pointed out that a similar ship was seen in ATEEZ’s video for Illusion.

In addition, fans pointed out that NMIXX’s genre, described as ‘mix pop’ isn’t original either, as groups like Aespa have been performing it for years.

Fans have reiterated that their concerns are aimed at JYP, not at NMIXX themselves, who are seen as innocent of the music direction and decisions made for them by the company.

Judge for yourself by watching the music video here: