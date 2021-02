MALAYSIAN sweetheart Ameera Khan, also known as Little Miss Khan has once again taken the local beauty scene by storm in a collaboration with Young & Glow – a homegrown brand founded by her mother and entrepreneur Noor Kartini in October 2018.

The 20-year-old model-influencer took to Instagram to launch a makeup palette aptly named The Darling Palette on Valentine’s Day with a high octane campaign to boot, which saw Ameera portraying three different personas.

Her first foray into the beauty scene was marked by her now-defunct makeup brand LMK Cosmetics in May, 2018. Despite the discontinued venture, her love for all things beauty prevails.

“When I was 15 years old, I posted a video of me buying 161 lipsticks in every possible colour and several eyeshadow palettes in a single purchase. The video caught on quickly and went viral on the internet,” Ameera told theSun in a previous interview.

“I’ve been hooked ever since; it’s like a disease, an addiction and obsession towards collecting makeup, not necessarily using it.”