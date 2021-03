FUNCTIONAL skincare brand L’MIÈRE puts the “fun” in “functional” to bring out the best in you, not the stress. The idea is to incorporate effective and multi-performance skincare products instead of serving a single purpose to support a multi-tasking lifestyle.

No one wants an overwhelming skincare routine, it gives the impression that the only way to achieve radiant skin is by using several different products.

L’MIÈRE cofounder Lau Kah Ming said: “While most people see skincare as a form of routine, we see it as a way to escape from our already routine-oriented life. It’s all about cultivating a holistic experience to get our mood moving in the right direction. We call it the L’MIÈRE experience, that drives anticipation and pleasure through skincare.

“Truth be told, we are all chasing after the finer and simpler things in life, and we believe we are able to fulfil and celebrate those needs.”

The brand’s rather modest range of skincare includes the Fairy Balle Facial Cleanser that challenges traditional methods of cleansing with its sphere-like jelly texture, designed to transform the way you spring into your skincare routine with elation.

Never has there been instances where one is as excited to cleanse their face, hence this ball cleanser will show you what the fun is all about. Perhaps you are using it out of curiosity to see how it works its magic but nonetheless, the anticipation and the thrill is exactly what L’MIÈRE set out to create.

Simply run it under some water, rub it in your hands to produce a frothy foam to lather on your face.

Its key ingredients feature 24K gold flakes, diamond powder, chamomile extract and hyaluronic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, calm inflammation and protect the skin from premature ageing and sun damage by speeding up collagen production for a younger, bouncier looking complexion.

L’MIÈRE’s star product, Pandora Box, is a series of three capsule masks – the Glacier Mud Soothing & Rejuvenating Mask, Yogurt Infused Venom Repairing Mask and Bye-Bye Sugar Sleeping Mask – that offer a three-step intense facial repair treatment.

“It makes sense that we provide only the right solution to target specific skin concerns. The Pandora Box is able to visibly improve skin health at your own convenience, and it’s also a form of indulgence and self-love,” said Lau.