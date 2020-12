Over the years, she has also gained confidence to love herself more.

Since then she has modelled for several well-known brands. She is slowly breaking long-held stereotypes in the modelling world, that to be ‘beautiful’ means to be fair-skinned.

That opened several doors for Iman. Three months later, Iman was given the opportunity to be featured in InTrend magazine.

Her big break started when her childhood friend, actress Diana Danielle invited Iman to be a part of Diana’s first Luxuria Beauty campaign in 2015.

“My mother was my pillar of strength during those moments,” she says.

It was her mother, Sarah Daud, who never stopped reminding her to be proud of her roots and to embrace her uniqueness.

“I was always looking for ways to be accepted by the community.”

“I suffer from low self-esteem,” remembers the 31-year-old Kuala Lumpur-born Iman, who has an Indian-Malay mother and Sudanese father.

IMAN MOHAMED never imagined she would enter the modelling world. During her teenage years, she received harsh comments about her weight and her dark skin tone. The comments made her insecure.

What advice can you give to young models out there?

“Modelling may look easy and glamorous to many people out there.

“But it takes a lot of research to know your market, and there are long hours of shoots. You have to learn to be vulnerable in front of the camera for you to give the right expression.

“Never ever do something that makes you feel uncomfortable, and learn to speak up when you are not happy. At the end of the day, you want to be passionate and satisfied with what you do.”

How do your friends describe you?

“My friends say that I am one of the most generous people they have met, as well as being very family oriented.

“I’m the bubbliest in the group and they love that I am always able to ease and soothe their worries. But I think they’re just being too nice to me.”

What are your strengths and your weaknesses?

“My greatest strength lies in my determination to turn goals into realities. My weakness is that I trust people wholeheartedly, too easily, and then get disappointed in the end. I’m sort of gullible in that sense.”

Describe your childhood years.

“My father is a businessman and my mother was a stay-home mum during the fundamental years of my life. I have one older brother who is 34 and one younger brother who is 27. My older brother is into trading, while my younger brother is a freelance graphic designer.

“My parents always encouraged me and my two brothers to always play outdoors with our friends – swimming in the club, playing football, having picnics and visiting orchards to collect fruits. We often have family gatherings over the weekend.”

How do you keep yourself fit?

“I am a true foodie. Skipping meals is a major ‘no’ in my book. I have tried a few of those diets, and none of them worked. Exercise is my main priority. I turned my house into my own gym. I enjoy going for a run and a breezy walk in the park.”

You love to travel. What are some of the countries you have visited?

“Some of the places I have visited are Egypt, Paris, London, Qatar, Bali and Phuket. Travelling is so therapeutic to me.

“You feel alive when you discover a new place, new people and new adventures.”

What is the best country you have visited so far?

“Turkey. The food was glorious. I love the smell of their spices. Their architecture was simply amazing, like the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia. I cannot express enough about the beauty of their handpainted Turkish plates.”

What is the philosophy of your life?

“We go through so many things in life and that itself is an experience. Good or bad, everything we see and learn is what shapes us. You need to do the things that make you happy, provide a helping hand to our community with the aim to make a difference. Leave your past behind, focus on the present, and live for the future.”