Americans crowd Niagara Falls

The tourist hotspot of Niagara Falls has gained a new photo-op for social distancing Canadian visitors on board ferries taking them into the mist of the falls: crowds of Americans. Although cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the United States, neighboring Canada has largely managed to contain the spread of the virus, helped by strict social distancing measures and mandatory masks in several jurisdictions. At the famous waterfalls on the U.S.-Canadian border, Canadian ferries are limited to just six passengers per boat, out of a 700 person capacity. But on the U.S. side, the ferries are operating at 50% capacity, according to Maid of the Mist boat tours.

The American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50 % occupancy under New York state’s rules amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

“We actually took a picture of the (American) boat,“ said Julie Pronovost, visiting from Quebec with her family on July 21. “I don’t find that it’s very safe to be on a boat like that. It’s much better here.” Maid of the Mist could not immediately be reached for comment but its website said it was following the guidance of New York State public health officials. The boats contain markers to keep visitors spaced out, and face coverings are compulsory, among other safety changes, it said.

Canadian tourists take photos as they travel down to the Hornblower tourist boat, limited under Ontario’s rules to just six passengers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio