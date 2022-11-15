GE15 candidate mocked for coming up with ‘life-changing solution’

MALAYSIANS have always been frustrated at the authorities who failed to address potholes despite multiple complaints being lodged.

However, since the GE15 is around the corner, some politicians have joined the authorities to address the matter.

Recently, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Bukit Gelugor, P. Thinagaranabhan took to his Facebook page to share how he fixes a pothole by filling it with stones before putting a car tyre around it.

“Today we found a pothole in the road and to prevent accidents for everyone, we filled what was there on the road.”

“The power of role models! Every ordinary person can change the world! Let’s change Malaysia together!” Thinagaranabhan wrote in the caption.

He then concluded his post by signing off as the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary seat candidate.

The post went viral on social media, and netizens subsequently mocked and discredited the candidate.

“Life-changing solution. Thank you YB. The entire residents of Bukit Gelugor will vote for you!” one netizen said.

“You have good intentions but with an illogical solution; how about motorists who do not notice it at night,“ another netizen asked.