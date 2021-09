After the blacklisting of Zhao Wei in China, it’s not a surprise to see Chinese celebrities worrying who might be ‘axed’ next.

According to 8days, Chinese director Zhou Guogang who often spills entertainment gossip online also weighed in on the matter.

In a video posted on Douyin, Zhou called out celebrities such as Huang Xiaoming and Li Bingbing for distancing themselves from Zhao Wei. Among the other things he said was a warning to actor Jet Li.

“Quickly flee! Next month, you might just become the [next victim] of a total collapse!” said Zhou.