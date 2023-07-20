Local man plans sham robbery for an insurance pay-out

EVERY one of us has experienced moments of desperation where having money seems to be the only solution to our problems. But what if your desire for money drives you too far, leading you to deceive your own wife in the process?

This is the account of a man from Bentong and the insurance money claim scam that got him into far more difficulty than he anticipated.

As reported by Kosmo, the event happened on July 17 at the man’s home in Taman Hijau, Karak.

According to Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, chief of the Bentong district police, the robbery happened when three guys in masks broke into the home at around 3.05 pm and threatened the man’s wife, who was home alone at the time.

The parang-riding bandits raided the home and stole a Perodua Alza that was parked in front of the residence before fleeing. They also snatched jewelry worth RM16,000.

She then disclosed to authorities that her husband (the suspect), mother, and children were at a relative’s home when the incident occurred, adding that her husband frequently performs charitable work at a Karak temple.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, police managed to apprehend two Malaysian men, both 33, and a foreigner, 24 after receiving a tip from the public, according to Zaiham.

When police were able to locate the stolen Perodua Alza, they learned that the woman’s husband, who was a suspect, as well as the two local suspects, had past robbery convictions.

They also learned after questioning the trio that the victim’s husband had faked the crime in order to collect insurance money.

As of now, the case is currently under investigation, and all four suspects have been held until July 24.