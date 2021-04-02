Lucifer answers the deepest desire of fans with new season announcement

The announcement came with a meme of Lucifer (Tom Ellis) representing Lucifans embracing Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as the long-awaited new season announcement.

Fans of the show Lucifer will be able to see their favourite devil on screen very soon. The highly anticipated announcement was made on Twitter with a tease, “We know that more episodes are what you truly desire. Season 5b arrives on Netflix May 28th.”

Previously, there were rumours circulating that the show’s season 6 may not happen due to stalled contract negotiations between Tom Ellis and Warner Bros. Fortunately, everything seems to have been smoothed over.

Based on the Vertigo/ DC Comics character of the same name, Lucifer comes face-to-face with his angelic brothers Michael, Amenadiel and their father, God (Dennis Haysbert) in a cliffhanger episode in Season 5a.

The plot details of season 5b have been mostly kept under wraps but co-showrunner Joe Henderson offers some plot points to fans. According to Henderson, season 5b will dive deeper into Lucifer’s relationship with his father, God.

“So much of Lucifer’s relationship with God is about this distance. What was interesting is casting someone who had that inherent warmth, plays against the type you’d expect, but also leans into sort of the fatherly energy that he gives... And it opens up Lucifer in ways he has chosen to close off previously as the 'wayward son,’” said Henderson.

He also revealed that the sixth and final season has finished filming. Season 6 will contain 10 episodes which brings the series to a total of 93 episodes. In celebration of the news, Lucifans took to Twitter to show their appreciation and made the hashtag #ThankYouLucifer trend.

“We have the best fans!!!” Henderson wrote in response. “Last day of shooting [Lucifer], and what a wonderful sendoff from the Lucifans. #ThankYouLucifer.”

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

Look out for season 5b on Netflix on May 28, 2021.