THE Tokyo Olympics may be over, but the spirit of competition lives on! A click game named Popcat is taking the nation by storm, and all you need to do to enter is just click on a picture of a cute little kitty.

Players are required to click on a picture of a cat, and their clicks will be counted as ‘points’ for their respective country.

The game gets its name from the popping sound that the cat makes once its picture its clicked, with its mouth opening wide in an adorable gesture.