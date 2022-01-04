Mydin intern tweets way to a permanent position

WHEN you do a good job, people will notice you, no matter what job it is.

This is true for a much-loved intern, who secured a permanent job after garnering support from the followers of the official Twitter page of Mydin Malaysia (@MydinMalaysia), for which he or she was administrating.

It all started on Dec 23 when a follower praised the administrator of the official page for entertaining them over the past few months.

Much to the surprise of many, the administrator replied with a tweet saying: “Sorry, cannot continue because internship ends this month - admin”.

The tweet garnered support from followers who felt that the intern should be made a permanent staff member, while one Twitter account holder jokingly threatened to unfollow the company’s Twitter account in the coming month.

After noticing the unexpected reaction, the intern posted a tweet saying: “Okok. Don’t threaten. Salam Datuk @ameermydin, can I be a permanent (staff)?”, while tagging Mydin’s managing director Datuk Wira Ameer Ali Mydin.

More than a week later, Ameer Ali responded with ‘Ok’. On New Year’s Day, the intern made a heroic comeback and replied: “I am back”, much to the relief of supporters.

Since then, the former intern – now a full-fledged member of the Mydin team – has continued to post memes and humorous content to keep followers entertained.