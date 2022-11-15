Online game launched to help young voters on voter literacy

THE 15th General Elections (GE15) is just around the corner and fellow Malaysians have come together to help educate others on their voting rights and its significance to the nation’s progress.

The Malaysia Information Literacy Education (MILE) has launched a creative and interactive online game to help first time voters weave through the spread of misinformation and propaganda as well as extensive politicking.

It is also available in English, Malay and Chinese language and users can access the educational game on mobile and desktop. The game is also supported by Google News In It and designed by local studio, Studio Behind 90.

The online game’s co-founder Darshini Kandasamy said the game also aims to educate users on fact-checking and cybertroopers.

“This game we created aims to help first time voters and others deal with bias, propaganda and misinformation during the elections. It is also aimed at helping folks become a more informed electorate,” she said in her Twitter post.